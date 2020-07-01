CLAREMONT - Fireworks and stock car racing, what a perfect pairing to get everyone out in the open air and celebrating Independence Day Weekend! And it's all happening this Friday, July 3, at Claremont Motorsports Park.
Fans from throughout the northern New England region have been flocking to the Thrasher Road speedplant to take in its storied Fourth of July shows for more than half a century and, although this year's event will require some social distancing in the grandstand area, Friday's six-division racing show and gigantic aerial display will carry on that great tradition.
The thundering Granite State Pro Stock Series will be back in town, battling in the night's main event, a 100-lap feature like the one contested here a month ago, when Nutmeg State star Ray Christian was victorious on opening night.
While there will be six divisions competing on Friday night's card of racing, speedway promoter Mike Parks has stated that the fireworks show will take place around 9:30 p.m., with several of the event's feature races held after that for the convenience of families hoping to get their children home at a reasonable hour.
Along with the GSPSS, the track's Late Model Sportsmen, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Mini Stocks and Six-Shooters will all be in action Friday.
It will be the fast LMS squad's second outing of the summer, and Croydon's Aaron Fellows brings an 18-race unbeaten streak into Friday's show, having not lost an LMS event here since August 4, 2018, when Charlestown's Ben Poland turned the trick.
Post time for Friday's big event is 7:15 p.m., when the Pro Stock Series will begin time trials, with qualifying races run immediately after. Claremont Motorsports Park is conveniently located on Thrasher Road, only five minutes from both I-91 and Claremont's city center.
Source: Mike Parks/President Granite State Pro Stock Series
