Fans with tickets to any Fisher Cats home game that becomes postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic can exchange that ticket for any remaining game in the 2020 season or any game in the 2021 season, the team announced on Tuesday.
Also Tuesday, the Fisher Cats introduced a new program to support the Granite United Way COVID-19 Relief Fund with two donation packages:
For $24, fans will receive four undated Fisher Cats ticket vouchers and a $12 donation will be made to the relief fund.
For $12, fans will receive two undated Fisher Cats ticket vouchers and a $6 donation will be made to the relief fund.
Both packages are now available for purchase at NHFisherCats.com.