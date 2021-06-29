MANCHESTER - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats overcame an early 5-1 deficit, forced extra innings, and walked off the Portland Sea Dogs with a game-winning single from LJ Talley in the 10th inning on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Talley finished the night 3-for-5, and stroked a bases-loaded hit to left center to break a 9-9 tie with one out in the final frame.
The Fisher Cats needed a three-run rally to win it after the Sea Dogs scored twice in the top of the 10th on RBI singles from Devlin Granberg and Pedro Castellanos.
Chris Bec knocked in the first run with an RBI single to make it 9-8, and the game was tied on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch of Otto Lopez. Six pitches later, Talley singled to left center to win it for New Hampshire.
Portland scored three times in the opening inning, but Tanner Kirwer hit an opposite field homer on his first swing at Delta Dental Stadium to get New Hampshire on the board at 3-1 in the second. The Sea Dogs responded with a two-run blast from Hudson Potts to make it 5-1 in the fifth.
New Hampshire's comeback started with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Lopez hit a two-run double and Talley delivered an RBI single to bring the Fisher Cats within a 5-4 score.
Portland extended the lead to 7-4 in the sixth with a pair of triples and an error, but the Fisher Cats scored three unanswered to tie it. Chavez Young legged out an RBI infield single in the sixth, and the seventh inning saw a run-scoring passed ball and a sac fly by Kirwer to even the score at 7-7.
Fitz Stadler and Kyle Johnston combined to throw 2.2 scoreless innings in relief, while Brody Rodning (W, 2-3) did enough in the top of the 10th to keep New Hampshire within striking distance.