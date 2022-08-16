The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse has been promoted to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats from High-A Vancouver. Robberse is scheduled to make his first Double-A start on the road Saturday against the Hartford Yard Goats.

The 20-year-old from the Netherlands has made 24 starts with Vancouver over the past two seasons. In 17 outings this year, Robberse was 4-4 with a 3.12 ERA and struck out 78 batters while issuing just 24 walks. He was named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week on May 29 after tossing seven scoreless innings at Hillsboro.