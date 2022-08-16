The Toronto Blue Jays announced Monday that right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse has been promoted to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats from High-A Vancouver. Robberse is scheduled to make his first Double-A start on the road Saturday against the Hartford Yard Goats.
The 20-year-old from the Netherlands has made 24 starts with Vancouver over the past two seasons. In 17 outings this year, Robberse was 4-4 with a 3.12 ERA and struck out 78 batters while issuing just 24 walks. He was named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Week on May 29 after tossing seven scoreless innings at Hillsboro.
Robberse was signed as an international free agent on July 24, 2019. According to MLB Pipeline, he is the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 2 pitching prospect in the Blue Jays organization behind Ricky Tiedemann, who joined the Fisher Cats on Aug. 5.
New Hampshire’s roster now includes three of Toronto’s top six prospects with infielder Orelvis Martinez (No. 2), Tiedemann (No. 3) and Robberse.
The Fisher Cats also have three of the top five pitching prospects in the system with Tiedemann, Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein (No. 5).
In an additional move, left-handed pitcher Jimmy Robbins was promoted to New Hampshire from Vancouver. He posted a 3.82 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) with the Canadians after beginning the season with Single-A Dunedin. Robbins struck out a career-high 11 batters in five scoreless innings against Everett on July 31.