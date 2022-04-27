The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are three weeks into their 2022 regular-season schedule. If you’re the type who doesn’t follow baseball closely until the weather turns warm, don’t worry. We have you covered.
The following story is meant to get you caught up on what we know about the Fisher Cats through their first 15 games.
• Let’s start with the standings. The Fisher Cats entered Wednesday’s game against Reading with an 8-7 record, which was good for third place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division, 1.5 games behind first-place Somerset (Yankees).
Through games played Tuesday, eight of the 12 Eastern League teams had a record at or above the .500 mark. We’re still waiting for the league to announce its playoff format for this season.
• The Fisher Cats aren’t lacking power, as they hit 21 home runs in their first 15 games. Richmond (Giants) and Somerset are the only teams with more homers. Both had 23 through 16 games.
Shortstop Orelvis Martinez, the No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays’ organization, was second among Eastern League players with six home runs in his first 14 games (53 at-bats). Center fielder Zac Cook homered four times in his first 35 at-bats.
New Hampshire hit a season-high five home runs in a 9-7 victory at Altoona (Pirates) on April 23. The team record for home runs in a game is six, established during the 2010 season. The Fisher Cats hit 11 home runs during their six-game series against Hartford (Rockies), including two in each of the four victories in that series.
Cook’s first Double-A hit was a solo home run against Hartford on April 15. He also homered in the second game of a doubleheader that day.
“Been working really hard to try and get into a routine and get settled in up here,” Cook said. “To see it pay off like that after a couple games where I felt like I was having some good at-bats just without anything to show for it … watching the work pay off was cool.
“Our coaching staff prepares us for the pitchers we’re going to be facing and we can kind of go up there with a game plan tailored to our strengths. When everyone’s clicking on all cylinders, it can be a special (hitting) club.”
• The Fisher Cats began Wednesday ranked fourth in the Eastern League with a .242 batting average. The staff ERA was 5.28 through 15 games, which placed New Hampshire ninth among Eastern League teams in that category.
The bullpen has proven it can be trusted to protect a lead, however. The Fisher Cats are 7-0 in games they lead after six innings, and 3-0 when they have a lead after eight.
• Starting pitcher Max Castillo seems to have picked up where he left off last season, when he won 11 games for the Fisher Cats and led all Double-A pitchers in victories. Castillo is 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three starts this season. He has 21 strikeouts in 14 innings.
“He finished really strong last year,” Fisher Cats manager Cesar Martin said. “We have some high expectations for him. It’s a little early and we’re still learning about the pitching, but we have some other good pitchers here, too.”
• The team’s fastest player may be outfielder Steward Berroa, who stole 55 bases in 64 attempts last season, most of which he spent with Class-A Dunedin. His 55 steals ranked third in all of minor league baseball. Berroa has four stolen bases this year, including three in one game.
He began the season 0-for-8 at the plate, but then had at least one hit in each of his next five games. A switch hitter, Berroa is batting .375 (3-for-8) against left-handed pitching and .182 (4-for-22) against righties.
“I just tried to shut down all my moves in the batter’s box to make more contact,” Berroa said. “That’s kind of my key right now. Try to select a good pitch and try to make contact.”
• Cook set a minor league record when he was hit by a pitch seven times in his first seven games. He’s been hit nine times overall this season and is second in the league with a .460 on-base percentage. The team record for being hit by a pitch is held by Eric Thames, who was hit 18 times during the 2010 season.