GOOD MORNING and welcome to summer’s “meat of the order,” as they say up in the broadcast booth.
In a little more than two weeks, the State Am and Race Week will happen simultaneously. Hold that thought. Before then, we’ll concern ourselves with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who have themselves a very big stretch ahead — on the baseball field and at the box office.
Starting Wednesday, in the opener of a six-game series that extends through July 3, the Fishers host the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. School’s out, folks are on vacation looking for fun, and the club is shooting off fireworks at the park after four of the six games — all of which are night games.
No doubt, they’re watching the weather forecasts over at One Line Drive and hoping for some nice, dry nights by the river.
The Sea Dogs will do their part to boost fan interest. The Fisher Cats’ nemeses to the north carry three of MLB.com’s top 100 prospects, headlined by the No. 4-rated player in shortstop Marcelo Mayer. Also expected to make the 90-minute bus ride will be center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela (No. 79, according to MLB.com) and second baseman Nick Yorke (No. 100).
All three players are worth watching, but Mayer, 20, is one reason Boston’s brass allowed Xander Bogaerts to walk. The fourth pick of the 2021 MLB draft is struggling a bit since his promotion from Single-A — batting .162 in 19 games — but scouts love his plus-power. The lefty swinger clubbed his fifth Double-A homer on Thursday night.
Ceddanne, 22, can go get it in center field and is batting .293 with 30 — count ’em, 30 — stolen bases in his first 59 games this season. Yorke, 21, a Californian like Mayer, has struggled with injuries since being drafted No. 17 overall in the 2020 draft, but is starting to show power (.288 batting average with nine homers).
The Fisher Cats boast no active players in MLB’s top 100 — lefty Ricky Tiedemann (No. 22) is on the injured list — meaning that nobody in Manchester is on the Toronto Blue Jays’ immediate horizon. But don’t sleep on right-hander Chad Dallas, a fourth-round pick in 2021, who is 3-0 with a 3.27 ERA in six Double-A starts.
And from a team perspective, there’s this: We have an Eastern League pennant race, sort of. Portland sits in second place in the EL’s Northeast Division, only four games ahead of the Fisher Cats.
Occasionally, allegiances can be divided when the Fishers host the team of future (potentially) Red Sox in the heart of Red Sox country. We recall when one former Fisher Cats manager called out Granite State fans for root, root, rooting for the away team.
Whatever. We foresee good baseball and we hope for great weather this week and beyond.
Some other items that have crossed the desk lately ...
• Merrimack High grad Mickey Gasper, playing for the Somerset Patriots (Yankees), homered against the Fisher Cats on Wednesday night in New Jersey. Gasper started the season with Scranton Wilkes-Barre in Triple-A and hit .197, but is pushing .300 in 13 games since returning to Double-A.
• The pro hockey season officially ended early Thursday morning, Eastern time, when Saugus, Mass.’ Mike Vecchione scored in overtime to give the Hershey Bears a 3-2 win over the Coachella Valley Thunderbirds in Game 7 of the AHL finals. You remember the AHL, right? The Calder Cup was the 12th for Hershey. UNH product Andrew Poturalski set up Coachella Valley’s first goal.
The NHL Network carried the game, using the Firebirds’ local broadcast team featuring Hockey Hall of Famer (and Coyotes goalie coach) Grant Fuhr on color commentary.
• Hey, if Hartford can still dream about a Whalers return to the NHL, can’t we still dream about an AHL team returning here?
• We weren’t imagining things. Dartmouth College athletic teams, especially in sports that draw spectators, have struggled in recent years. Veteran Valley News sports reporter Tris Wykes documented the situation in a thorough analysis last week under the catchy headline, “Big Green sports fading to black?”
Coaches have departed and titles have become scarce in Hanover. Notes Wykes, “Dartmouth’s teams at times seem more suited to Division III, but would the college ever move down? Doing so and losing the Ivy League brand seems utterly unlikely. However, so does the idea of Dartmouth winning an increasing number of Ivy titles in the near future.”
The story came on the heels of an announcement by the college that its athletic department had received the largest gift in its history. The amount of the donation, made by the Lewinstein family, was not specified.
• Trivia question: Mayer, at No. 4, was the highest Red Sox draft pick since ... who? Answer at the end of the column.
• Olivia Orlando, who played at Tilton School and Providence College, is the new girls basketball coach at Bishop Guertin. To say she has big sneakers to fill would be an understatement. Orlando succeeds Brad Kreick, who won seven Division I state titles in his eight seasons.
Orlando left Tilton as the prep school’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, steals and assists, and was the New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017. Orlando, who hails from Georgetown, Mass., started 76 games at Providence.
• Dover’s Jessica Parratto, a two-time Olympian, is still diving into swimming pools. Parratto teamed with Delaney Schnell to win the women’s synchronized 10-meter event in the national championships last month.
The two combined to grab the silver medal in the same event at the 2020 Tokyo Games. They’ll be part of the United States team to compete in the World Aquatics Championships next month in Japan.
• This August marks the 50th anniversary of the Babe Ruth League World Series at Gill Stadium in Manchester. It was quite the time, according to our newspaper’s archives. Over eight days, 80,024 fans watched 16 games played by nine teams. Prince George’s County, Maryland, beat future San Diego Padre Tim Flannery and East Anaheim, California, 11-6, in the final. Along the way, East Anaheim eliminated the local club, the Tom Woodlock all-stars, 10-9.
A highlight of the tournament was the appearance of Claire Merritt Ruth, otherwise known in the newspaper clippings as “Mrs. Babe Ruth.” She sat for a nice interview with C.J. McCarthy, the late Union Leader sportswriter.
• Lots of trade rumors involving the Heat’s Duncan Robinson popped up before the deadline, but none materialized. So for now, the sharpshooter from New Castle, who had a nice playoff run, will stay in Miami.
• Hope everyone is enjoying the Sunday MLB Notes column by MassLive’s Sean McAdam, one of the most knowledgeable baseball guys in New England. Maybe you’ve seen his work before, either in print or on TV and radio. This season marks the 35th season for McAdam covering the Red Sox and MLB — but first with MassLive, so we’re happy to relay his columns and stories to you.
• Answer to trivia: I bet you were thinking Ken Brett (No. 4 in 1966) or Billy Conigliaro (No. 5 in 1965). Wrong! It’s right-hander Mike Garman in 1967 at No. 3.
Garman lasted nine seasons in the majors, going 22-27 for five teams. His best year was 1974, when he went 7-4 for the Cardinals.