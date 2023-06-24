Marcelo Mayer

 Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune

GOOD MORNING and welcome to summer’s “meat of the order,” as they say up in the broadcast booth.

In a little more than two weeks, the State Am and Race Week will happen simultaneously. Hold that thought. Before then, we’ll concern ourselves with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, who have themselves a very big stretch ahead — on the baseball field and at the box office.