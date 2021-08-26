Binghamton first baseman Quinn Brodey prepares put the tag on the Fisher Cats’ Tanner Kirwer, who was picked off in the second inning of Wednesday’s game at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The Fisher Cats’ homestand continues through Sept. 5.
The are still 24 dates left in the current New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ season, but the team on Thursday announced its schedule for next year.
The Fisher Cats will open the season Friday, April 8, for the first of three games at rival Portland. New Hampshire’s first home game at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester is set for Tuesday, April 12, against the Hartford Yard Goats. The regular season is set to end on Sunday, Sept. 18, against Harrisburg.
Game times will be determined at a later date.
New Hampshire will host games on Father’s Day, July Fourth and Labor Day weekend.
Fans will be treated to 22 postgame fireworks displays next season, with shows after every Saturday home game, most Thursday home games, and on the Fourth of July.
Double-A baseball will continue the same scheduling format as 2021, with six-game series Tuesday through Sunday. Most Mondays will be league-wide off days, with the exception of July 4.
The Fisher Cats will also play a pair of three-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox Double-A affiliate) in 2022: April 8-10 in Portland and July 22-24 in Manchester. New Hampshire will host the Sea Dogs a total of 15 times in 2022.
The Fisher Cats’ current homestand continues through Sept. 5, with Binghamton series continuing through Sunday afternoon.