Right-hander Brady Lail, who has major league experience, has been added to the Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats roster after signing a minor-league deal Sunday.
Lail has pitched in 11 major league games, including two last season with the Seattle Mariners. His most recent MLB outing was last year on May 18 against the Detroit Tigers. Lail spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the Philadelphia Phillies claimed him off waivers.
Lail’s first appearance with the Mariners was historic, as he became the first player since catcher John Peters (1915-21) to play his first three MLB games with three different teams. Lail made his debut for the New York Yankees on Aug. 12, 2019. His second game was with the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 6, 2020. The Mariners claimed him off waivers four days later, and he pitched three scoreless, hitless innings against the Houston Astros on Aug. 14.
The South Jordan, Utah, native was originally selected by the Yankees in the 18th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of high school. Lail was an Eastern League All-Star in 2015 with Trenton and made one start against the Fisher Cats that season on April 20, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He also faced New Hampshire five times in relief from 2018-2019, including twice at Delta Dental Stadium on June 23 and Aug. 26, 2019.
Lail began this season with the independent High Point Rockers and was the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in April.
Lail is the second player with MLB experience to suit up for New Hampshire this year. Elvis Luciano, who pitched for the Blue Jays in 2019, made two starts for the Fisher Cats in April before going on the seven-day injured list.
Additionally, LJ Talley was transferred to the Fisher Cats from Triple-A Buffalo. He had a .310 average with 9 RBIs in 21 games. Talley played 80 games last season with New Hampshire, finishing with eight home runs and 51 RBIs.
In corresponding moves, outfielder Steward Berroa was transferred to Class A Advanced Vancouver, and left-handed pitcher Braden Scott was transferred to Class A Dunedin.
The Fisher Cats will continue their six-game home series against Binghamton on Friday night (6:35) and Saturday night (6:35 p.m.), then conclude the series and homestand on Sunday afternoon (1:35 p.m.).