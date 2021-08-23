The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have three home series remaining in the 2021 regular season, two of which will be played in the coming 13 days.
Tonight at 7, the Fisher Cats open a six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.
New Hampshire last week took three of five from the Hartford Yard Goats, with Sunday’s scheduled game canceled by rain.
Although not eliminated from playoff consideration, the Fisher Cats (44-47) stand 12 games behind Bowie (57-37) for the second and final playoff spot in Double-A Northeast. The league’s playoff system this season will be simplified: one best-of-five championship series between the top two teams in the league, regardless of division. As of this morning, those top two teams are Akron and Bowie, both from the Southwest Division. Northeast Division leader Portland is two games back of Bowie in the loss column.
The Fisher Cats lately have received big contributions from outfielder Chavez Young, 24, who on Monday was named the league’s player of the week. Young hit .476 with three homers and nine runs batted in during the week, raising his season batting average to .270. His OPS for the week was 1.524.
Young, 24, is a native of Bahamas and played his high school ball in Georgia. He was a 39th-round pick in the 2016 MLB draft.