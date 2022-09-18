Fisher Cats close 2022 season with a win Staff Report Sep 18, 2022 Sep 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Fisher Cats closed their 2022 season on Sunday with a 1-0 win over the Harrisburg Senators at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.New Hampshire (59-79) went hitless through seven innings before scoring the game’s lone run in the seventh on a Phil Clarke RBI single.New Hampshire starting pitcher Jimmy Robbins threw six shutout innings, allowing five hits. He walked one and struck out six.Gabriel Ponce earned the win and Jimmy Burnette picked up the save for the Fisher Cats. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage