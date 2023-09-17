Fisher Cats close season with 7-0 loss Staff Report Sep 17, 2023 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Fisher Cats closed their 2023 season with a 7-1 loss to the Somerset Patriots at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday.Somerset took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and put the game away with two runs apiece in the third, fourth and fifth innings for a 7-0 advantage.New Hampshire scored its lone run in the seventh inning on a Rainer Nunez solo home run.The Fisher Cats were held to just three hits, two by Nunez and one from Abiezel Ramirez.New Hampshire closed its season with a 62-72 record. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage