Fisher Cats

Thomas Roy/Union Leader

Spencer Horwitz laces a double in the fourth inning Sunday during the New Hampshire Fisher Cats' season finale on Sunday against Harrisburg at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats closed their 2021 season with a 6-4 win over Harrisburg on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats finished the season on a three-game winning streak and, with a 52-55 record, placed third in the Northeast Division of the Double-A Northeast league.

On Sunday, the Fisher Cats took control with five runs in the fourth inning.

Spencer Horwitz and Ryan Gold hit home runs for the Fisher Cats.

Johnny Barbato earned the win and pitched 3.1 perfect innings and Graham Spraker picked up the save.