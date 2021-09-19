Fisher Cats close season with a win Staff Report Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 12 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Thomas Roy/Union LeaderSpencer Horwitz laces a double in the fourth inning Sunday during the New Hampshire Fisher Cats' season finale on Sunday against Harrisburg at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Fisher Cats closed their 2021 season with a 6-4 win over Harrisburg on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium.The Fisher Cats finished the season on a three-game winning streak and, with a 52-55 record, placed third in the Northeast Division of the Double-A Northeast league.On Sunday, the Fisher Cats took control with five runs in the fourth inning.Spencer Horwitz and Ryan Gold hit home runs for the Fisher Cats.Johnny Barbato earned the win and pitched 3.1 perfect innings and Graham Spraker picked up the save. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Twitter List by UnionLeader Request News Coverage Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT