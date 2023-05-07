Fisher Cats earn fourth straight win Staff Report May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Fisher Cats earned their first series win of the season on Sunday with a 7-2 win over the Harrisburg Senators at Delta Dental Stadium.The win was the fourth straight for New Hampshire.The Fisher Cats trailed 2-1 in the sixth, but scored three runs on a PK Morris RBI single, a Kekai Rios RBI groundout and a Sebastian Espino RBI single.New Hampshire (13-13) closed the scoring with a Steward Berroa three-run homer in the eighth.The New Hampshire bullpen of Andrew Bash, Luis Quinones, Gabriel Ponce, Jimmy Burnette and Parker Caracci combined for 6.1 shutout innings of relief.In the six-game series against the Senators, Fisher Cat relievers did not allow a run.The Fisher Cats will begin a six-game road trip against the Reading Fightin’ Phils on Tuesday with an 11 a.m. contest. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage