Fisher Cats earn split
Staff Report
Jul 25, 2021
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats picked up a 3-1 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium to earn a split of their six-game series.

Jordan Groshans was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Maximo Castillo improved to 7-2 with the win, allowing just three hits and one run over six innings on the mound.

The Fisher Cats (31-37) scored their three runs in the first inning, thanks to an RBI infield single from LJ Talley, an RBI double from Groshans and an RBI single from Samad Taylor.

Taylor has now reached base in 34 consecutive games.

Reading scored its lone run in the third inning and was contained by Castillo and relievers Sean Rackoski, Brody Rodning and Jon Harris, who picked up his second save of the season.

The Fisher Cats will begin a six-game series at Portland on Tuesday.