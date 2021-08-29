The New Hampshire Fisher Cats settled for a split of their week-long series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, falling 8-4 on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium.

Demi Orimoloye went 2-for-4 with an RBI to pace the the Fisher Cats (47-50).

Carlos Rincon had a three-run homer for Binghamton (46-53).

Luis Quiñones (2-3) took the loss for the Fisher Cats. Allan Winans (1-1) eaned the win out of the bullpen for the Rumble Ponies.

The Fisher Cats continue their homestand on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. against the Portland Sea Dogs with the completion of a a suspended game from July 4 before a regularly scheduled seven-inning game.

