Fisher Cats fall to Senators Staff Report Aug 15, 2021 Aug 15, 2021 Updated 10 min ago The New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped the final game of their series against the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday, falling 11-5.Vinny Capra homered for the ninth time in the series for the visiting Fisher Cats (41-45), going 2-for-4 in the loss. Nick Podkul (2-4, two RBIs) also hit a home run for the Fisher Cats.Harrisburg took command on Sunday with a five-run first inning, including back-to-back home runs against New Hampshire pitcher Reilly Hovis.New Hampshire cut the lead to 5-3 in the top of the sixth thanks to Capra's home run and made it 7-5 in the sixth on Podkul's two-run homer. Harrisburg scored four in the seventh to seal the win.The Fisher Cats will now now head to Hartford to begin a six-game set with the Yard Goats on Tuesday.New Hampshire will return home to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 24 for back-to-back series with with Binghamton and Portland.