The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have had games with shutdown pitching performances and others in which they lit up the scoreboard. The Toronto Blue Jays’ Double-A affiliate just has not strung many of those kinds of games together, Fisher Cats pitching coach Jim Czajkowski said.

New Hampshire (38-49) entered the MLB All-Star break fifth in the six-team Eastern League Northeast Division and went 7-11 in its past three series. Over that stretch, the Fisher Cats scored at least five runs in eight games — including a season-high 16 in a shutout win over the Portland Sea Dogs — were shut out three times and allowed at least five runs in nine games.