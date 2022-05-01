05/01/2022 Thomas Roy/Union Leader Fisher Cats’ first baseman John Aiello has to run to get the ball and try unsuccsessfully to tag Reading Fightin Phils’ Madison Stokes in the second inning at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
05/01/2022 Thomas Roy/Union Leader Fisher Cats’ catcher Phil Clarke watches the action as Reading Fightin Phils’ Jack Conley scores in the explosive second inning at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Sunday.
A six-run second inning set the stage for the Reading Fightin Phils in a 10-9 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday.
The Fisher Cats (10-11) did manage to pull within one in the ninth thanks to a four-run outburst, but left the bases loaded.
Starting pitcher Marcus Reyes took the loss for the Fisher Cats, giving up eight hits and six runs over two innings on the mound.
Tanner Morris was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Fisher Cats, while Orelvis Martinez, Will Robertson and Philip Clarke had two RBIs each for New Hampshire. Morris and Robertson each had a home run for the Fisher Cats.
Josh Ockimey had three RBIs for Reading, while Vito Friscia and Jhailyn Ortiz had two apiece.
Three Fightin Phils went deep in the game – Ortiz, Friscia and Ockimey.
The Fisher Cats are off Monday and return to action Tuesday, starting a six-game series at Somerset with an 11 a.m. game.