Cesar Martin is looking forward to his first trip to New Hampshire — now more than ever.
Like just about everyone who makes their living in professional baseball, Martin, who was named the New Hampshire Fisher Cats manager in November, had a big part of his life put on hold when Major League Baseball made the decision to suspend spring training because of COVID-19. The Fisher Cats were scheduled to open the 2020 season on April 9, but now the start of the Eastern League season — and all other professional baseball leagues — is uncertain.
Martin, 40, was named the 2019 Florida State League manager of the year after he led the Dunedin Blue Jays to an 80-55 record. Dunedin led the FSL with a .339 on-base percentage, 165 stolen bases, 220 doubles and 4.5 runs per game.
Martin, who is in North Carolina with his wife and two children, spoke to the Union Leader about his current situation, when baseball activities may resume and what kind of team the Fisher Cats will have for the 2020 season (assuming there is one):
UL: Is your family doing well at this time?
CM: Yes, everybody’s doing well. Thanks for asking.
UL: Have you been to New Hampshire before and do you have any ties to the state?
CM: To be honest, no. I’ve never been to New Hampshire. I can’t wait to be there, but this situation, you know ...
UL: What were you doing when you heard that spring training was suspended?
CM: I was in Florida by that time. Everybody was talking about it and we saw something in the media about the major leagues canceling spring training. It could be today, tomorrow or any day. Then, after that, we had a big meeting with the minor league front office. I think that was on Friday and they told us we’d have to wait until Sunday night or maybe Monday. Then not even two hours after that we got an email and they had already canceled everything.
UL: How often are you updated by the team on the situation and have they given you any indication when you may return to work?
CM: They haven’t said any specific date, but we’ve been getting updates every day. The front office in the organization has been doing a really good job of communication. We’ve also been trying to keep in touch with the players and the coaches, so I think that’s the best way (to proceed) so we can feel support from everybody at this time when we really need support from each other. We’re just trying to work from home, trying to keep in touch with players and see how their families are doing. Hopefully we can be back as soon as possible. That’s what we want. That’s what we love, baseball.
UL: When you do go back to work, how long will the players need before they’re physically ready to start the season?
CM: You know what, that’s a good question. Obviously the commissioner (MLB commissioner Rob Manfred) will have to set the date when we’re going to start the season, so based on that we’re going to know how much time we have to get the players ready. We’ll need at least three or four weeks. Being at home, obviously, we take time to keep in shape, but with this situation getting worse every day the best thing is just stay home, and there’s no way you have a lot of things to do (baseball-wise) at home. If you’re a major leaguer you may have a big house with a (hitting) cage and a gym, but not everybody can have that. We basically have to start over getting the players ready, because you don’t want to rush and get the people hurt in the middle of the season. I think they should give the organization plenty of time for the player to be ready for the season, for games.
UL: Can you tell us anything about some of the better players you managed last year who might be with the Fisher Cats this season?
CM: Obviously I participate in that, but I’m not the one who finalizes the roster, but we had a bunch of players who did a really good job last year that I’m assuming will be with me in New Hampshire this year like (right fielder) Chavez Young, (outfielder) Ryan Noda, (catcher) Alejandro Kirk. We had a lot of pitchers too who did a really good job that I’m assuming I’m gonna have this year, but like I said that’s the front office’s job. I’m assuming we’re gonna have a very good team in New Hampshire this year.
UL: Can you tell us anything about your managing style? It looks like last year you had a very good offensive club that stole a lot of bases. Is that the way you like to play offensively, or was that more a result of the kind of players who were on the team?
CM: I like to be aggressive, but you have to have that speed on your team. If you don’t have that and you’re aggressive you’re going to give a lot of outs away and you don’t want that. I’ve been lucky the last two years with the players I’ve had on my team. I had a lot of speed. I’m an aggressive manager and when you have players with speed it makes you even more aggressive.
UL: You mentioned you’ve been trying to stay in contact with players. Is there any other work you’ve been able to do from home to get ready for the season?
CM: I think that strength and conditioning has been trying to send the players information about something they can do at home — some exercises, something they can do to keep in shape if they don’t have any facility close to home where they can feel safe. Some of them have a facility pretty close like a cage where they can be swinging, maybe getting ground balls or playing catch. We suggest that they try to do that with no more than three people if you’re gonna be working out. Try to be safe if you’re going to be doing something. If not, just stay at home. Safety is first.
UL: Have they given you any indication of how many games the team might be able to play this season?
CM: No, because at the beginning they said they said they were going to cut off maybe 20 games — but that was at the beginning — so right now it’s up in the air. Hopefully in May we can be playing, but we don’t know.