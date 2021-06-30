The New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ Austin Martin, 22, a shortstop, on Wednesday was named to participate in the MLB Futures Game on July 11 at Coors Field in Denver.
Martin, ranked 16th in the MLB Pipeline’s 100 Prospects, is batting .275 with two home runs and 16 RBIs this season.
Martin played for Wolfeboro’s Tim Corbin at Vanderbilt University.
The Fisher Cats were scheduled to continue their home series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday night. The series continues through Sunday night.
New Hampshire pulled out a 10-9 victory on Tuesday night on LJ Talley’s game-winning single that capped a three-run 10th inning.