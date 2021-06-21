New Hampshire Fisher Cats catcher Gabriel Moreno on Monday was announced as the Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week for the period of June 14-20.
Moreno, ranked No. 7 among Blue Jays prospects by MLB.com, hit .421 with three home runs and 10 runs batted in last week, including a grand slam on Thursday night.
The 21-year-old from Barquisimeto, Venezuela, leads the league in batting average (.388), on-base percentage (.438), runs batted in (40), and OPS (1.128).
The Fisher Cats take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s opener of a six-game series in Bowie, Md.