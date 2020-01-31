The New Hampshire Fisher Cats have announced the coaching staff that will assist first-year manager Cesar Martin this season.
Martin, 40, who led the Advanced-A Dunedin Blue Jays to a first-place finish (80-55) in 2019, was named manager by the Toronto Blue Jays, the Fisher Cats’ parent club, in November.
Jim Czajkowski will serve as pitching coach and Matt Young will be the hitting coach.
Czajkowski, 56, was pitching coach in New Hampshire in 2014, when he helped develop current major league pitchers Aaron Sanchez, Matt Boyd and Daniel Norris. The 2014 Fisher Cats ranked third in the Eastern League in team ERA (3.73).
Born in Parma, Ohio, Czajkowski has spent the last six seasons as pitching coach for the Short Season-A Vancouver Canadians (2015, 2017-18) and Advanced-A Dunedin Blue Jays (2016, 2019).
Young, 37, led the Florida State League’s top offense in 2019. The Temple, Texas, native reached the major leagues with two different organizations during his playing career, appearing in 20 games with the Braves in 2011 and five with the Tigers in 2012.
Former Fisher Cats catcher Chris Schaeffer will join the staff as a position player coach. Schaeffer, 32, spent parts of four seasons in the Blue Jays farm system, including two games with New Hampshire in 2013.
Athletic Trainer Caleb Daniel returns for a second season at Delta Dental Stadium, while Gorham native Brian Pike heads back to the Granite State for his 10th season as Fisher Cats strength & conditioning coach, following two seasons with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. Harry Roberson joins the staff as a player development coach, and Kat Mangieri will serve as team dietitian.