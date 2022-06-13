The New Hampshire Fisher Cats this season play only two homestands stretching two series. One of them begins Tuesday night (6:35), when they host the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
The Fisher Cats begin the day in third place in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division, eight games behind the Patriots. The Fishers will host Somerset for seven games this week (including a doubleheader Wednesday), then Altoona (Pittsburgh Pirates) next week for six.
Tuesday marks the local pro debut of Merrimack’s Mickey Gasper, a first baseman for Somerset. Gasper, a former Bryant University and Cape Cod Baseball League star, was a 27th-round draft pick of the Yankees in 2018. Gasper played 10 games at the end of 2021 in Somerset, and this season, in 18 games, is batting .305 with three homers and eight RBIs.
The Patriots will also feature the Yankees’ 2019 first-round pick (30th overall), shortstop Anthony Volpe, who is batting .224 thus far this season in 51 games.
New Hampshire has been getting solid contributions from first baseman Spencer Horwitz, who on Monday was named the Eastern League player of the week after collecting hits in all six of the Fisher Cats’ games last week in Binghamton, including a pair of home run.
Horwitz, the No. 30 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization, is batting .268 with six homers and 28 RBIs in 52 games this year.