PORTLAND, Maine - Samad Taylor delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the seventh inning and the bullpen held Portland scoreless the rest of the way as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats slipped past the Portland Sea Dogs 5-3 on Thursday night at Hadlock Field.
Three New Hampshire pitchers combined to hold the Sea Dogs to just five hits. Troy Miller (W, 1-1) worked a season-high six innings. He allowed three runs, walked one, and struck out five. Fitz Stadler and Brody Rodning held Portland (20-13) scoreless the rest of the night.
Rodning became the first New Hampshire reliever to earn a save in 2021, recording the final seven outs of the game without allowing a hit.
The Fisher Cats (11-21) scored in the first inning for the eighth consecutive game. Taylor led off with a walk and Austin Martin singled. Otto Lopez doubled them both home for a 2-0 lead.
The Sea Dogs made it 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning on a triple by Tate Matheny, who scored on a groundout by Tristan Casas.
Miller did not allow another hit until Matheny led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single. Pedro Castellanos followed with a single and Casas walked. A two-run single by Joey Meneses gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.
The Fisher Cats moved back in front in the top of the seventh inning, putting together four singles to take a 4-3 edge. Base hits by Jordan Groshans and Demi Orimoloye set the stage for a game-tying single from Reggie Pruitt and the go-ahead hit from Taylor.
An insurance run for New Hampshire came across in the top of the eighth inning. Lopez singled and advanced to second on a passed ball. Groshans reached on an error, moving Lopez to third. He scored on a fielder's choice by Kevin Vicuna to make it 5-3.
The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs meet again on Friday at 6 p.m. The next Fisher Cats home game at Delta Dental Stadium is Tuesday against the Hartford Yard Goats.