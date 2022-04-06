MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will likely use Hagen Danner out of the bullpen this season. There’s nothing notable about that, unless you consider that the Toronto Blue Jays selected Danner in the second round of the 2017 draft … as a catcher.
Danner, who is on Toronto’s 40-man roster, will start the 2022 season with the Double-A Fisher Cats, who will open their season Friday at Portland. MLB.com has Danner ranked as the No. 17 prospect in Toronto’s organization.
“I didn’t know what (position) I wanted to be (before the draft), so I told teams to choose,” Danner explained Wednesday before a team workout. “I was like, ‘Choose for me, because I will be happy either way as long as I get to play pro ball.
“I think I was better at pitching in high school than any other position I played. I caught all the way growing up and then I stopped my freshman year in high school because we had some great catchers.”
Danner, 23, was a two-way player during his senior season at Huntington Beach (Calif.) High School. He began his professional career as a catcher, but after hitting .191 in three pro seasons, he made the switch to pitching in 2020. He took advantage of the canceled 2020 season to prepare himself for full-time mound duties.
Danner said his lack of production at the plate caused him a lot of anxiety and stress, and took the fun out of going to the ballpark every day.
‘“Nothing was going my way ever,” he said. “That was hard for me because I was always succeeding in high school, and not succeeding in pro ball was tough to deal with. I was a guy who was always smiling around the park and I would see pictures of myself and I wasn’t smiling.
“The catching thing took the hitting out of it for me, because we didn’t get to work on hitting much. So every time I talk to someone about catching, I tell them they really need to love catching if they go play pro ball as a catcher because you lose all your love for hitting because you don’t get to do it that much.
“That’s why I love pitching because you get to focus on that one thing. As a catcher, most of your focus went on to the defensive side of the game, and I loved hitting. (Catching) took it away from me a little bit.”
Although the Blue Jays didn’t know it, Danner continued to pitch in the offseason after being drafted. Following the 2019 season. Danner said he and his agent informed the Blue Jays that he wanted to switch positions and focus on pitching.
“They were super excited,” Danner said. “They didn’t even ask any questions. It was really easy.”
Although Danner had always been a starter when he pitched in the past, the Blue Jays wanted his return to pitching to be as a reliever. Eventually he was used as a closer.
Danner struck out 42 and walked 12 in 35 2/3 innings with High-A Vancouver last season. He made 25 appearances and finished the season with a 2.02 ERA.
“The scouting report on me is a live fastball,” Danner said. “I’m throwing hard — harder than I ever did in high school. Right now it’s 97 to 99 (mph). I’ve touched 100. It helps that I’m not starting, because if I was starting I probably couldn’t keep (velocity) like that.
“That first week or two after being drafted, I was super happy. After that I hadn’t been happy for most of my pro ball career until last year I was happy again. I’m smiling around the field so much and having so much fun. I love my life right now.”