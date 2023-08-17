The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are planning to welcome the 6 millionth fan in team history on Tuesday when they host the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
The 6 millionth fan will be greeted at the gates with a surprise celebration and prize package including:
• Two full-season tickets for 2024;
• A $200 shopping spree in the Fisher Cats team store;
• Throwing out the first pitch and sitting in the “Best Seats in the House”;
• Team-signed number “6” from the manual scoreboard;
• Commemorative framed game ticket and photo of first pitch;
• $100 gift cards to Dunkin’, Mr. Mac’s, and T-BONES/Cactus Jack’s;
• A two-night stay at the Tru by Hilton Manchester Downtown;
• A voucher for Toronto Blue Jays merchandise and game tickets
“We are excited to reach this milestone as we approach the 20th anniversary of the Fisher Cats moving to New Hampshire in 2004,” Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said.
“This is a testament to the loyalty and passion of all our fans and the incredible support from our community. We are also extremely grateful to our corporate partners for helping us put together this incredible prize package to celebrate with our lucky six millionth fan.”
All fans attending the game will have an opportunity to be the lucky 6 millionth fan. Single-game tickets are available at nhfishercats.com.
The Fisher Cats, the Double-A (Eastern League) affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, are in the midst of a series in Hartford that concludes on Sunday.
In Wednesday’s game, an 8-3 win for the Yard Goats, Bedford’s Grant Lavigne hit a three-run homer in the first inning to get the hosts going. He took a .230 batting average into Thursday’s doubleheader. The homer was his 14th of the season.