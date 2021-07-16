HARTFORD, Conn. –- Kevin Vicuna went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rallied for a 5-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.
Vicuna singled in the fourth inning to drive in a run to make it 1-1. In the top of the eighth, after a single by Jordan Groshans and a Vinny Capra walk, Vicuna hit his first homer of the season, a three-run shot to put New Hampshire in front 4-2. Demi Orimoloye then followed with his first home run of the year for a 5-2 lead.
Five pitchers for New Hampshire (27-33) combined to hold the Yard Goats to six hits. Reilly Hovis (5 IP, 0 ER), Will McAffer, Graham Spraker, Jon Harris, and Kyle Johnston all worked in the game. Spraker (W, 2-0) earned the win, and Johnston picked up his first save.
Hartford (19-44) pushed a run across in the bottom of the third inning for a 1-0 lead. Jameson Hannah reached on a fielder's choice, Sean Bouchard doubled him to third, and Taylor Snyder reached on a slow grounder to make it 1-0.
The Fisher Cats came right back with a run in the top of the fourth. Walks to Jordan Groshans and LJ Talley started the inning. After a fielder's choice for Vinny Capra, Vicuña singled to tie the game at 1-1.
The Yard Goats put together three singles in the bottom of the sixth inning to break the tie with Willie Abreu delivering the single that scored Coco Montes.
The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.