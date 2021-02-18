After a season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Double-A baseball is back. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday announced a 120-game schedule, starting May 4 and ending Sept. 19, that will include fans at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
Unlike other seasons that opened in April, no additional layers of winter clothing should be required for the team’s home opener on Tuesday, May 11. That night, the Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, will play the Somerset (N.J.) Patriots, the newest team in a 12-team newly named Northeast League. The Patriots are a New York Yankees affiliate.
“It’s been over 500 days since the last Fisher Cats game at Delta Dental Stadium,” said Fisher Cats president Mike Ramshaw, “so we’re really looking forward to welcoming back our fans in a safe, family-friendly environment in accordance with state guidelines and protocol.”
Single-game tickets for May will go on sale March 15. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season will be made available as stadium capacity regulations continue to evolve, the team said.
Under Minor League Baseball’s new scheduling format, teams will play six-game series throughout the season and each Monday will be a league-wide off day. The season will not include an All-Star Game or playoffs.
New Hampshire will play the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and the closest team in the league geographically, a total of 36 times (three home series, three road series) during the 2021 season. Included in those three dozen games is the season opener on Tuesday, May 4, at the Sea Dogs’ Hadlock Field.
The Fisher Cats will also play series against Reading, Bowie, Hartford, Harrisburg, Somerset and Binghamton, but they will not play the league’s other four teams, Richmond, Erie, Akron and Altoona.
Eighteen of New Hampshire’s final 24 games will be played at home. Game times have yet to be announced.
Fisher Cats 2021 schedule
Tuesday, May 4: at Portland
Wednesday, May 5: at Portland
Thursday, May 6: at Portland
Friday, May 7: at Portland
Saturday, May 8: at Portland
Sunday, May 9: at Portland
Tuesday, May 11: Somerset
Wednesday, May 12: Somerset
Thursday, May 13: Somerset
Friday, May 14: Somerset
Saturday, May 15: Somerset
Sunday, May 16: Somerset
Tuesday, May 18: Portland
Wednesday, May 19: Portland
Thursday, May 20: Portland
Friday, May 21: Portland
Saturday, May 22: Portland
Sunday, May 23: at Portland
Tuesday, May 25: at Somerset
Wednesday, May 26: at Somerset
Thursday, May 27: at Somerset
Friday, May 28: at Somerset
Saturday, May 29: at Somerset
Sunday, May 30: at Somerset
Tuesday, June 1: Binghamton
Wednesday, June 2: Binghamton
Thursday, June 3: Binghamton
Friday, June 4: Binghamton
Saturday, June 5: Binghamton
Sunday, June 6: Binghamton
Tuesday, June 8: at Portland
Wednesday, June 9: at Portland
Thursday, June 10: at Portland
Friday, June 11: at Portland
Saturday, June 12: at Portland
Sunday, June 13: at Portland
Tuesday, June 15: Hartford
Wednesday, June 16: Hartford
Thursday, June 17: Hartford
Friday, June 18: Hartford
Saturday, June 19: Hartford
Sunday, June 20: Hartford
Tuesday, June 22: at Bowie
Wednesday, June 23: at Bowie
Thursday, June 24: at Bowie
Friday, June 25: at Bowie
Saturday, June 26: at Bowie
Sunday, June 27: at Bowie
Tuesday, June 29: Portland
Wednesday, June 30: Portland
Thursday, July 1: Portland
Friday, July 2: Portland
Saturday, July 3: Portland
Sunday, July 4: Portland
Tuesday, July 6: at Binghamton
Wednesday, July 7: at Binghamton
Thursday, July 8: at Binghamton
Friday, July 9: at Binghamton
Saturday, July 10: at Binghamton
Sunday, July 11: at Binghamton
Tuesday, July 13: at Hartford
Wednesday, July 14: at Hartford
Thursday, July 15: at Hartford
Friday, July 16: at Hartford
Saturday, July 17: at Hartford
Sunday, July 18: at Hartford
Tuesday, July 20: Reading
Wednesday, July 21: Reading
Thursday, July 22: Reading
Friday, July 23: Reading
Saturday, July 24: Reading
Sunday, July 25: Reading
Tuesday, July 27: at Portland
Wednesday, July 28: at Portland
Thursday, July 29: at Portland
Friday, July 30: at Portland
Saturday, July 31: at Portland
Sunday, Aug. 1: at Portland
Tuesday, Aug. 3: Hartford
Wednesday, Aug. 4: Hartford
Thursday, Aug. 5: Hartford
Friday, Aug. 6: Hartford
Saturday, Aug. 7: Hartford
Sunday, Aug. 8: Hartford
Tuesday, Aug. 10: at Harrisburg
Wednesday, Aug. 11: at Harrisburg
Thursday, Aug. 12: at Harrisburg
Friday, Aug. 13: at Harrisburg
Saturday, Aug. 14: at Harrisburg
Sunday, Aug. 15: at Harrisburg
Tuesday, Aug. 17: at Hartford
Wednesday, Aug. 18: at Hartford
Thursday, Aug. 19: at Hartford
Friday, Aug. 20: at Hartford
Saturday, Aug. 21: at Hartford
Sunday, Aug. 22: at Hartford
Tuesday, Aug. 24: Binghamton
Wednesday, Aug. 25: Binghamton
Thursday, Aug. 26: Binghamton
Friday, Aug. 27: Binghamton
Saturday, Aug. 28: Binghamton
Sunday, Aug. 29: Binghamton
Tuesday, Aug. 31: Portland
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Portland
Thursday, Sept. 2: Portland
Friday, Sept. 3: Portland
Saturday, Sept. 4: Portland
Sunday, Sept. 5: Portland
Tuesday, Sept. 7: at Reading
Wednesday, Sept. 8: at Reading
Thursday, Sept. 9: at Reading
Friday, Sept. 10: at Reading
Saturday, Sept. 11: at Reading
Sunday, Sept. 12: at Reading
Tuesday, Sept. 14: Harrisburg
Wednesday, Sept. 15: Harrisburg
Thursday, Sept. 16: Harrisburg
Friday, Sept. 17: Harrisburg
Saturday, Sept. 18: Harrisburg
Sunday, Sept. 19: Harrisburg