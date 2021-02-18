Fisher Cats autographs

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ Chad Spanberger signs autographs before the team played a game in August 2019 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER FILE

After a season canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Double-A baseball is back. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday announced a 120-game schedule, starting May 4 and ending Sept. 19, that will include fans at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

Unlike other seasons that opened in April, no additional layers of winter clothing should be required for the team’s home opener on Tuesday, May 11. That night, the Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, will play the Somerset (N.J.) Patriots, the newest team in a 12-team newly named Northeast League. The Patriots are a New York Yankees affiliate.

“It’s been over 500 days since the last Fisher Cats game at Delta Dental Stadium,” said Fisher Cats president Mike Ramshaw, “so we’re really looking forward to welcoming back our fans in a safe, family-friendly environment in accordance with state guidelines and protocol.”

Single-game tickets for May will go on sale March 15. Single-game tickets for the rest of the season will be made available as stadium capacity regulations continue to evolve, the team said.

Under Minor League Baseball’s new scheduling format, teams will play six-game series throughout the season and each Monday will be a league-wide off day. The season will not include an All-Star Game or playoffs.

New Hampshire will play the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and the closest team in the league geographically, a total of 36 times (three home series, three road series) during the 2021 season. Included in those three dozen games is the season opener on Tuesday, May 4, at the Sea Dogs’ Hadlock Field.

The Fisher Cats will also play series against Reading, Bowie, Hartford, Harrisburg, Somerset and Binghamton, but they will not play the league’s other four teams, Richmond, Erie, Akron and Altoona.

Eighteen of New Hampshire’s final 24 games will be played at home. Game times have yet to be announced.

Fisher Cats 2021 schedule

Tuesday, May 4: at Portland

Wednesday, May 5: at Portland

Thursday, May 6: at Portland

Friday, May 7: at Portland

Saturday, May 8: at Portland

Sunday, May 9: at Portland

Tuesday, May 11: Somerset

Wednesday, May 12: Somerset

Thursday, May 13: Somerset

Friday, May 14: Somerset

Saturday, May 15: Somerset

Sunday, May 16: Somerset

Tuesday, May 18: Portland

Wednesday, May 19: Portland

Thursday, May 20: Portland

Friday, May 21: Portland

Saturday, May 22: Portland

Sunday, May 23: at Portland

Tuesday, May 25: at Somerset

Wednesday, May 26: at Somerset

Thursday, May 27: at Somerset

Friday, May 28: at Somerset

Saturday, May 29: at Somerset

Sunday, May 30: at Somerset

Tuesday, June 1: Binghamton

Wednesday, June 2: Binghamton

Thursday, June 3: Binghamton

Friday, June 4: Binghamton

Saturday, June 5: Binghamton

Sunday, June 6: Binghamton

Tuesday, June 8: at Portland

Wednesday, June 9: at Portland

Thursday, June 10: at Portland

Friday, June 11: at Portland

Saturday, June 12: at Portland

Sunday, June 13: at Portland

Tuesday, June 15: Hartford

Wednesday, June 16: Hartford

Thursday, June 17: Hartford

Friday, June 18: Hartford

Saturday, June 19: Hartford

Sunday, June 20: Hartford

Tuesday, June 22: at Bowie

Wednesday, June 23: at Bowie

Thursday, June 24: at Bowie

Friday, June 25: at Bowie

Saturday, June 26: at Bowie

Sunday, June 27: at Bowie

Tuesday, June 29: Portland

Wednesday, June 30: Portland

Thursday, July 1: Portland

Friday, July 2: Portland

Saturday, July 3: Portland

Sunday, July 4: Portland

Tuesday, July 6: at Binghamton

Wednesday, July 7: at Binghamton

Thursday, July 8: at Binghamton

Friday, July 9: at Binghamton

Saturday, July 10: at Binghamton

Sunday, July 11: at Binghamton

Tuesday, July 13: at Hartford

Wednesday, July 14: at Hartford

Thursday, July 15: at Hartford

Friday, July 16: at Hartford

Saturday, July 17: at Hartford

Sunday, July 18: at Hartford

Tuesday, July 20: Reading

Wednesday, July 21: Reading

Thursday, July 22: Reading

Friday, July 23: Reading

Saturday, July 24: Reading

Sunday, July 25: Reading

Tuesday, July 27: at Portland

Wednesday, July 28: at Portland

Thursday, July 29: at Portland

Friday, July 30: at Portland

Saturday, July 31: at Portland

Sunday, Aug. 1: at Portland

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Hartford

Wednesday, Aug. 4: Hartford

Thursday, Aug. 5: Hartford

Friday, Aug. 6: Hartford

Saturday, Aug. 7: Hartford

Sunday, Aug. 8: Hartford

Tuesday, Aug. 10: at Harrisburg

Wednesday, Aug. 11: at Harrisburg

Thursday, Aug. 12: at Harrisburg

Friday, Aug. 13: at Harrisburg

Saturday, Aug. 14: at Harrisburg

Sunday, Aug. 15: at Harrisburg

Tuesday, Aug. 17: at Hartford

Wednesday, Aug. 18: at Hartford

Thursday, Aug. 19: at Hartford

Friday, Aug. 20: at Hartford

Saturday, Aug. 21: at Hartford

Sunday, Aug. 22: at Hartford

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Binghamton

Wednesday, Aug. 25: Binghamton

Thursday, Aug. 26: Binghamton

Friday, Aug. 27: Binghamton

Saturday, Aug. 28: Binghamton

Sunday, Aug. 29: Binghamton

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Portland

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Portland

Thursday, Sept. 2: Portland

Friday, Sept. 3: Portland

Saturday, Sept. 4: Portland

Sunday, Sept. 5: Portland

Tuesday, Sept. 7: at Reading

Wednesday, Sept. 8: at Reading

Thursday, Sept. 9: at Reading

Friday, Sept. 10: at Reading

Saturday, Sept. 11: at Reading

Sunday, Sept. 12: at Reading

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Harrisburg

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Harrisburg

Thursday, Sept. 16: Harrisburg

Friday, Sept. 17: Harrisburg

Saturday, Sept. 18: Harrisburg

Sunday, Sept. 19: Harrisburg

For more, visit NHFisherCats.com.