MANCHESTER — Right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse is scheduled to start on the mound for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats when they face the Portland Sea Dogs in Manchester tonight. According to MLB.com, Robberse (ro-BURR-seh) is the No. 7 prospect in the Blue Jays’ organization, and his path to professional baseball was anything but typical.
For starters, Robberse grew up in the Netherlands, in the same hometown (Zeist) as Hall of Fame pitcher Bert Blyleven. He turned down a contract offer from the Blue Jays when he was in high school — they spotted him at a tournament in Spain organized by Major League Baseball — but signed with Toronto when he was 19. He became intrigued by baseball when he spotted kids playing on two baseball fields next to where he was taking swimming lessons when he was 6.
Before he turned pro, much of what he knew about pitching was self-taught.
“The way I understand it, his dad went through a lot of YouTube videos, or old game footage and took a lot of the best pitchers they saw and just tried to teach him those mechanics from the way his dad broke it down,” Fisher Cats pitching coach Drew Hayes said. “Kind of self taught. He’s just put it together himself.”
Robberse’s first full professional season was shut down by COVID while he was in spring training. He spent the year living in a hotel room in Dunedin, Fla.
“At first I couldn’t go back to the Netherlands because of the flights and COVID, then I ended up staying because I still wanted to have that feeling of being away from home for a year,” Robberse explained. “I never had done that. I kind of wanted to prepare myself and then when I played a full season the next year, I would be ready for it.”
Robberse, 21, split the 2021 season between Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver, and posted a 5-4 record and a 4.36 ERA in 88.2 innings. He began last season with Vancouver, but was promoted to Double-A and made five starts with the Fisher Cats in 2022. He went 4-4 with a 3.12 ERA while with Vancouver last season, and then went 0-3 with a 3.65 ERA while he was with New Hampshire
Hayes said Robberse is a low-maintenance pitcher at this point.
“With him, I’m working on making sure he has towels to wipe off with and getting him water when he needs it,” Hayes said with a laugh. “We have a couple of those guys where I just try to stay out of the way and if you need something, let me know.
“He understands what he’s trying to do. He always has a really good plan going into the game. Knows what he needs to work on most of the time before I say anything about it.”
Robberse throws a fastball, slider, a cutter and a changeup. Tonight will be his second start of the season. He allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings of New Hampshire’s 8-2 victory over Altoona on opening night. He walked two and struck out eight.
“The (velocity) is up a little bit, back to where I was in 2021 (93-95 mph), which is encouraging,” Robberse said. “That’s the big thing I had to work on in the offseason and I did. My stuff right now is more consistent. I’m able to put (the ball) where I want to in any count. I feel that’s my strength: throwing four pitches for a strike.”