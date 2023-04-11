Fisher Cats
Buy Now

The Fisher Cats’ Zach Britton slides safely into home ahead of the throw to Portland catcher Stephen Scott during New Hampshire’s home opener on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Britton scored on a first-inning sacrifice fly by Orelvis Martinez. For Fisher Cats coverage, see Page B5.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — Right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse is scheduled to start on the mound for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats when they face the Portland Sea Dogs in Manchester tonight. According to MLB.com, Robberse (ro-BURR-seh) is the No. 7 prospect in the Blue Jays’ organization, and his path to professional baseball was anything but typical.

Robberse

ROBBERSE

For starters, Robberse grew up in the Netherlands, in the same hometown (Zeist) as Hall of Fame pitcher Bert Blyleven. He turned down a contract offer from the Blue Jays when he was in high school — they spotted him at a tournament in Spain organized by Major League Baseball — but signed with Toronto when he was 19. He became intrigued by baseball when he spotted kids playing on two baseball fields next to where he was taking swimming lessons when he was 6.