Sebastian Espino singled home two runs then scored on Will Robertson’s single in the first inning, and that was all the New Hampshire Fisher Cats needed in a 3-0 rain-shortened win over the host Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday afternoon in Eastern League play.
The game was called with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning. The win was New Hampshire’s first of the season after losing its opener on Friday night in Portland.
New Hampshire starter Nick Fraze went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, and Adrian Hernandez worked one inning for the victory.
The teams are scheduled to play again today at 1 p.m. at Hadlock Field.
Friday night: Sea Dogs 11, Fisher Cats 6
Red Sox prospect David Hamilton had quite the organizational debut Friday, falling a double shy of the cycle. The 24-year-old speedster — who the Boston Red Sox acquired from the Brewers with Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospect Alex Binelas for Hunter Renfroe on Dec. 1 — went 4-for-5 with seven RBIs to lead Double-A Portland to an 11-6 victory over the Fisher Cats.
Batting leadoff, Hamilton hit a grand slam, two-run homer, triple and single. He also stole a base. He dropped to the Brewers in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft after an Achilles injury in college. He stole 52 bases in 101 games between High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi in 2021.