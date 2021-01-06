The start of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ 2021 season could be delayed if Major League Baseball players aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 by the time MLB workouts are scheduled to start in mid-February, according to a report by Baseball America.
The report said all Double-A and Single-A teams could have the start of their seasons pushed back since Double-A and Single-A players may have to report to spring training late to allow for social distancing, and that MLB notified those teams about the possible delay Monday. Spring training is scheduled to begin in Arizona and Florida on Feb. 17.
If MLB players aren’t vaccinated by mid-February, players who would be assigned to Double-A and Single-A teams wouldn’t report to spring training until players at the major league and Triple-A levels have left spring training facilities for the start of their seasons.
MLB opening day is scheduled for April 1. Eastern League teams like the Fisher Cats typically begin their season in early April. It’s unclear if the Fisher Cats and other Eastern League teams would have their number of regular-season games reduced or if the season would be extended.
Spring training was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March last year, and the MLB regular season was delayed until late July and shortened to 60 games. All 2020 minor league seasons were canceled.