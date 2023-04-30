Fisher Cats' series finale rained out Staff Report Apr 30, 2023 44 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Fisher Cats had their series finale against the Hartford Yard Goats cancelled due to inclement weather on Sunday.The game will not be made up since the teams do not play again in the first half of the season.The Fisher Cats were 1-4 in the five games played against the Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium.The Fisher Cats (9-11) will face Harrisburg this week in a scheduled six-game series starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Heralded Blue Jays prospect Ricky Tiedemann is scheduled to start for New Hampshire. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage