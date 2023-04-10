Will Chouinard on Monday prepares Fisher Cats merchandise for tonight’s home opener at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. The Fisher Cats will host the Portland Sea Dogs, with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a summer fixture in Manchester since 2004, will take a 3-0 record into tonight’s Eastern League home opener at Delta Dental Stadium against the Boston Red Sox’ Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.
The Fisher Cats, coming off a season-opening three-game series sweep at Altoona, and Sea Dogs have become rivals in northern New England, with local allegiances occasionally mixed because of Portland’s affiliation with Boston. Tonight’s opener is the first of a six-game series, with night games continuing through Friday, a 4:05 p.m. game on Saturday and a 1:35 p.m. game on Sunday.
Right-hander Adam Kloffenstein, a 22-year-old from Magnolia, Texas, is tonight’s starter for the Fisher Cats.
New Hampshire’s series sweep was the team’s first road sweep since June of 2019, in Richmond. The Fishers outscored the Curve in the series, 19-6. Luis De Los Santos homered in the series finale and finished the set with six runs batted in.
“Offensively, I think we had a good plan in place (in Altoona),” outfielder Will Robertson, a returning Fisher Cat, said on Monday at the team’s media day. “We were just kind of relentless. Just kind of kept going, with runners in scoring position, we did our job. That was the theme, I think. Just kind of relentless.”
The club finished 59-79 (fifth) in the EL in 2022, but manager Cesar Martin expects improvement. He has seen it already in the team’s first series.
“The team looks a lot better this year,” said Martin. “We have better balance. Some guys coming here for the second time, some young guys. Our bullpen is a lot better this year. Same thing with the (starters).”
Martin expects his experience as a manager to help, too. “This is my third year coming to New Hampshire,” he said. “There was some stuff in my first year that I had to get through to learn from. Now I can anticipate some stuff better.”
As usual, the Sea Dogs will feature some of Boston’s top prospects, including:
• Ceddanne Rafaela (INF/OF): According to Baseball America, Rafaela enters the season as the Red Sox’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 71 prospect overall. Baseball America selected Rafaela as the best defensive outfielder in the Red Sox system in 2021, 2022 and 2023. He hit .278 with 15 doubles, six triples and 12 home runs in 71 games with the Sea Dogs last season.
• Nick Yorke (2B): Yorke, the No. 7 prospect in Boston’s organization (Baseball America), spent the 2022 season with High-A Greenville, where he made 68 starts at second base and 12 as the designated hitter. He hit .231 with 10 doubles and 11 home runs, and posted a .997 fielding percentage at second base (one error in 297 total chances). Boston selected Yorke 17th overall in the 2020 draft.
• Matthew Lugo (INF): MLB.com ranks Lugo, a second-round pick in 2019, as Boston’s No. 14 prospect entering the 2023 season. Last year Lugo led Greenville in RBIs (78), hits (134), total bases (233), doubles (25), triples (10) and extra-base hits (53). He appeared in three games with Portland last season.
• Niko Kavadas (1B): Kavadas was named the Red Sox Minor League Offensive Player of the Year following the 2022 season, when he batted .280 (110-for-393) with a .990 OPS, 25 doubles, 26 home runs, and 86 RBIs in 120 games between Single-A Salem, High-A Greenville, and Portland.
Major League Baseball’s owners voted unanimously to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement with minor league players earlier this month.
The five-year CBA is the first of its kind for minor leaguers, who unionized last September. Among other things, the agreement means the minimum salary for players at the Double-A level will increase from $13,800 last season to $30,250 this year.
New Hampshire set its starting pitchers for four of the games in the Portland series. After Kloffenstein (0-0) tonight, the Fisher Cats will send out Sem Robberse (0-0) on Wednesday, Paxton Schultz (0-0) on Friday and Jimmy Robbins on Saturday. Thursday’s and Sunday’s starters are to be determined.