Fisher Cats
Will Chouinard on Monday prepares Fisher Cats merchandise for Tuesday's home opener at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. 

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a summer fixture in Manchester since 2004, will take a 3-0 record into Tuesday's Eastern League home opener at Delta Dental Stadium against the Boston Red Sox’ Double-A affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

The Fisher Cats, coming off a season-opening three-game series sweep at Altoona, and Sea Dogs have become rivals in northern New England, with local allegiances occasionally mixed because of Portland’s affiliation with Boston. Tuesday night's opener is the first of a six-game series, with night games continuing through Friday, a 4:05 p.m. game on Saturday and a 1:35 p.m. game on Sunday.