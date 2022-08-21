Fisher Cats shut down Yard Goats Staff Report Aug 21, 2022 Aug 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings on Sunday in a 6-1 win against the Hartford Yard Goats.With the win, the Fisher Cats improved to 50-64.Davis Schneider and Luis De Los Santos had two hits and two RBIs apiece for New Hampshire in the win, while Orelvis Martinez added a two-run homer.Jimmy Robbins was the starting pitcher for the Fisher Cats, lasting four innings while allowing three hits and no runs.Andrew Bash followed with three shutout innings to earn the win.New Hampshire will remain on the road next week with a week-long series at Somerset, New Jersey. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage