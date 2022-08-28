Fisher Cats slammed by Patriots Staff Report Aug 28, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Fisher Cats closed their week-long series with the Somerset Patriots on Sunday with an 8-1 loss.The Fisher Cats (52-68) scored their lone run of the game in the sixth inning on an RBI double by Ryan Gold.Somerset did its damage in the fourth inning with an eight-run outburst, capped by an Austin Wells grand slam.Davis Schneider had a pair of hits for the Fisher Cats.Jimmy Robbins took the loss for New Hampshire.The Fisher Cats will being a week-long series with the Portland Sea Dogs Tuesday night (7:05 p.m.) at Delta Dental Stadium. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage