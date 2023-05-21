Fisher Cats split doubleheader with Rumble Ponies Staff Report May 21, 2023 39 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored 18 runs in a doubleheader with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday, but settled for a split of the two games at Delta Dental Stadium.After dropping the first game, 9-8 in extra innings, the Fisher Cats exploded for 10 runs over the course of three innings in their 10-5 win in the second game.New Hampshire scored four in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and four more in the sixth.Trevor Schwecke (grand slam), Dylan Rock and PK Morris hit home runs for the Fisher Cats and combined to drive in all 10 New Hampshire runs.In the first of the two scheduled seven-inning games, the Fisher Cats rallied from a 6-3 deficit to send the game to extra innings.Binghamton scored three runs in the top of the eighth and had to hold off a New Hampshire rally in the bottom of the inning to secure a 9-8 win.The Fisher Cats scored twice in the bottom of the eighth and had the bases loaded with two outs before Schwecke struck out to end the game.Will Robertson paced the Fisher Cats with three RBIs and Orelvis Martinez hit a home run.New Hampshire (20-18) will be on the road at Portland next week, starting Tuesday night. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage