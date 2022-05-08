The New Hampshire Fisher Cats split a doubleheader with the Somerset Patriots on Sunday, winning the first game 6-3 and falling in the second game, 3-2.
New Hampshire is now (12-14) and trails Somerset (17-9) by five games in the Eastern League’s Northeast Divison.
In Sunday’s first game the Fisher Cats jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never trailed in the 6-3 win.
New Hampshire had just three hits — a Philip Clarke home run, a double from Luis De Los Santos and a Rafael Lantigua single. De Los Santos drove in three runs, including two in the first inning with his double.
Four New Hampshire pitchers combined to allow just two hits. Sean Rackowski earned the win and Parker Caracci picked up the save.
In Game 2, New Hampshire was held to one hit. The Fisher Cats trailed 3-0 entering the seventh and final inning and scored twice but couldn’t push across the tying run.
The Fisher Cats were held hitless until the seventh inning. Spencer Horwitz reached on an error and moved to third on a Lantigua double. Horwitz scored on a Ryan Gold sacrifice fly and Lantigua scored on a wild pitch.
Max Castillo took the loss for New Hampshire.
The Fisher Cats return to action on Tuesday when they are scheduled to open a week-long series against Binghamton with an 11:05 a.m. game at Delta Dental Stadium.