Fisher Cats infielder Trevor Schwecke follows through on a solo homer during Wednesday’s doubleheader opener against the Reading Fightin Phils at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. New Hampshire swept the doubleheader by scores of 3-2 and 5-3. Story, more photos, Page B7.
Fisher Cats infielder Miguel Hiraldo looks to connect during an at bat in Wednesday's game against Reading.
Fisher Cats infielder Damiano Palmegiani tries for a pop up in Wednesday's first game against Reading.
Reading’s Martin Casey forces out the Fisher Cats’ Miguel Hiraldo at second base during the sixth inning of Wednesday’s game at Delta Dental Stadium. in Manchester.
Reading baserunner Jhailyn Ortiz is safe at third ahead of the throw to New Hampshire’s Damiano Palmegiani during Wednesday’s doubleheader opener at Delta Dental Stadium.
New Hampshire's Damiano Palmegiani takes a big cut in the afternoon game against Reading.
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats used solid starting pitching and the longball to sweep a doubleheader from the Reading Fightin Phils in a Wednesday doubleheader at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
New Hampshire won the opener, 3-2, then rallied to take the second game, 5-3, before a crowd of 5,303.
Starters Chad Dallas and Luis Quinones (4-2) each worked five innings for New Hampshire. In the opener, Dallas allowed two runs on four hits, walking none and fanning 10. Juan Nunez (2-3) picked up the victory by pitching a scoreless sixth and seventh. (Doubleheader games in the Eastern League are seven innings.)
In the second game, Quinones allowed three runs on three hits, walking one and fanned seven.
Offensively, Trevor Schwecke homered for New Hampshire’s first run, in the second inning of the opener. Riley Tirotta’s one-out sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh scored Schwecke from third with the winning run. In the second game, Rainier Nunez and Miguel Hiraldo connected for two-run homers in the fourth inning to erase a 3-0 deficit.
The New Hampshire-Reading series continues Thursday night (7:05) and runs through the weekend.