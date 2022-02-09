The New Hampshire Fisher Cats will celebrate Granite State hockey during their game against the Altoona Curve on Friday, June 24, at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.
A limited number of Hockey Night tickets are available now during a weeklong presale, and fans can preorder a specialty Fisher Cats hockey sweater with authentic laces at NHFisherCats.com through Feb. 18.
The Fisher Cats will wear custom uniforms inspired by the Manchester Monarchs, who called the Queen City home for nearly 20 years as members of the AHL and ECHL.
The game-worn jerseys, which feature three unique hockey-themed Fisher Cats logos, will be available for auction during the game.
The front of the jersey displays the “Angry Fisher Cat” logo devouring a hockey stick, while the team’s “Uncle Sam” logo adorns the sleeve, now sporting a stick instead of a bat.
Fans will also have the opportunity to determine the Hockey Night giveaway item in an online vote.
The Fisher Cats will either give away 1,000 mini sticks or 1,000 of the mullets made famous by the Monarchs.
The event will be highlighted by celebrity appearances from Max the Monarch and former stars Derek Bekar and Jeff Giuliano.
Bekar was a member of the UNH Wildcats (1995-1998), and Monarchs (2001-2003), and played in the NHL for the St. Louis Blues, Los Angeles Kings and New York Islanders.
Giuliano, now in his fourth season as an assistant coach at UNH, won an NCAA national championship with Boston College in 2001, and played in over 100 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings.
He spent parts of six seasons with the Monarchs (2002-2008) and served as assistant captain.