The New Hampshire Fisher Cats closed their series at Erie on Sunday with a 7-3 win in 11 innings.

The Fisher Cats pushed across four runs in the 11th, on a two-run single from Tanner Morris and a two-run double from Rafael Lantigua.

The Fisher Cats (17-21) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but Erie added single runs in the fourth and sixth and the score remained 2-2 heading into extra innings.

New Hampshire pushed across one run in the 10th on a Luis De Los Santos sacrifice fly, but Erie answered with a single run in the bottom of the frame, setting up the Fisher Cats’ rally in the 11th.

The Fisher Cats return to action Tuesday as they start at six-game series at Akron.