Fisher Cats top SeaWolves in 11 innings Staff Report May 22, 2022 May 22, 2022 Updated 36 min ago The New Hampshire Fisher Cats closed their series at Erie on Sunday with a 7-3 win in 11 innings.The Fisher Cats pushed across four runs in the 11th, on a two-run single from Tanner Morris and a two-run double from Rafael Lantigua.The Fisher Cats (17-21) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third inning, but Erie added single runs in the fourth and sixth and the score remained 2-2 heading into extra innings.New Hampshire pushed across one run in the 10th on a Luis De Los Santos sacrifice fly, but Erie answered with a single run in the bottom of the frame, setting up the Fisher Cats' rally in the 11th.The Fisher Cats return to action Tuesday as they start at six-game series at Akron.