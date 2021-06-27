The New Hampshire Fisher Cats closed their six-game series against the Bowie Baysox with an 8-2 loss on Sunday.
The loss was the second straight for the Fisher Cats, who had a seven-game winning streak snapped Saturday night.
Bowie jumped out to a 2-0 lead off New Hampshire starter Reilly Hovis (0-1) and made it 3-0 in the third. The Baysox led 6-1 after five on their way to the victory.
New Hampshire scored single runs in the fifth on a Brock Lundquist RBI single and a Tanner Kirwer RBI walk in the seventh.
The Fisher Cats were held to just three hits in the loss. New Hampshire’s Samad Taylor upped his on-base streak to 22 games with a sixth-inning walk. He has reached in every game he has played in the month of June.
The Fisher Cats return to action Tuesday when they begin a six-game home series against the Portland Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Stadium.