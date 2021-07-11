The New Hampshire Fisher Cats’ series-ending game against Binghamton was rained out Sunday afternoon.
Sunday’s game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at a date to be determined.
The Fisher Cats fell to the Rumble Ponies Saturday night, 6-3, and lost four of five games in the week-long series in Binghamton.
New Hampshire fell behind early Saturday night as Simeon Woods Richardson allowed a two-run homer in the first inning, but he then set down 10 of the next 11 batters he faced as the Fisher Cats rallied to take the lead.
New Hampshire took a 3-2 lead thanks to a Chavez Young sacrifice fly and a Jordan GroshansRZBI single in the second and a Demi Orimoloye RBI single in the third, driving in LJ Talley who tripled.
Binghamton then scored four unanswered runs to take a 6-3 lead and held on for the win.
The Fisher Cats will remain on the road for a series in Hartford starting Tuesday night.