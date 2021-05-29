Zach Logue struck out 12 batters in six innings as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats won the opener of a doubleheader, 6-1, over the Somerset Patriots on Saturday in Somerset, N.J.
Logue allowed three hits and one run, and didn't walk a batter.
New Hampshire scored three in the third to take the lead on a run-scoring passed ball, a Vinny Capra RBI groundout, and a two-run double by Kevin Vicuna.
Isiah Gillam homered in the fifth for Somerset's only run, but New Hampshire got two back in the sixth on Austin Martin's two-run single. The Fisher Cats (9-13) tacked on an insurance run on a throwing error.