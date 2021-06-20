The New Hampshire Fisher Cats played long ball in an 8-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Stadium on Sunday.
Vinny Capra, Jordan Groshans, Otto Lopez, and Gabriel Moreno each hit home runs for the Fisher Cats,,who won their third straight game.
The Fisher Cats (16-24) hit a season-high four home runs and earned a split of the six-game series after dropping the first three games against Hartford.
Simeon Woods Richardson struck out a career-high nine batters to earn the win for New Hampshire.
The Fisher Cats led 2-0 after two innings and made it 4-0 in the third thanks to Moreno’s two-run homer.
Hartford cut the lead to 4-3 in the fourth on a three-run double from Willie Abreu, but Lopez made it 5-3 in the fifth with a solo homer.
Once again Hartford inched closer with a single run in the seventh, but the Fisher Cats pulled away with solo home runs from Groshans in the seventh and Capra in the eighth before taking an 8-4 lead on an Austin Martin sacrifice fly.
Hartford made it 8-5 in the ninth with a home run of its own, but New Hampshire’s Brody Rodning recorded the final three outs to seal the win.
Woods Richardson improved to 2-0 with the win, holding Hartford to three runs on four hits with a walk and a career-high nine strikeouts in five innings on the mound.
Groshans and Moreno were both 3-for-4 with a home run in the win.
The Fisher Cats will travel to Bowie, Md., for a six-game series with the Baysox starting Tuesday.