BOWIE, Md. - Thanks to nine unanswered runs, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats upped their season-high winning streak to six games with a 10-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Thursday night at Prince George's Stadium.
The Fisher Cats, who came into the game leading the Double-A Northeast League in runs, hits, batting average, and on-base percentage, have scored 56 runs during their win streak and 10 runs in each of the last three games. The pitching staff was up to the task on Thursday as well, holding Bowie to just three hits on the night.
The last time New Hampshire won six consecutive games was during their playoff run in 2018, when they went 6-0 en route to the 2018 Eastern League Championship.
As has been the case during the Fisher Cats series at Bowie, New Hampshire plated the game's first run.
With the game scoreless in the fourth, Otto Lopez increased his on-base streak to 10 games with a leadoff walk against Baysox starter Kyle Brnovich. Then, LJ Talley stroked an RBI double to center to put the Fisher Cats on top 1-0.
New Hampshire starter Elvis Luciano kept the Baysox off the board through three scoreless innings, but Bowie took the lead in the bottom of the fourth against reliever Fitz Stadler (W, 1-1) thanks to a defensive miscue.
With the bases loaded and two outs, Chris Hudgins reached base on a throwing error by the third baseman Talley, and two runs came in to score on the play.
Stadler still earned the win, tossing two innings and allowing two unearned runs.
New Hampshire answered right back in the fifth against Diogenes Almengo (L, 2-2) to retake the lead. Chris Bec started the inning with an infield single, and with Reggie Pruitt batting, he stole second. Later in the at-bat, Pruitt lined an RBI single to center to make it a 2-2 contest.
Samad Taylor followed with a single to center, and Pruitt moved to third after it was bobbled by the center fielder Johnny Rizer. Austin Martin then brought home Taylor on a sacrifice fly to give the Fisher Cats a 3-2 edge.
New Hampshire busted the game open in the sixth. Talley walked to begin the inning against reliever Gray Fenter, and two batters later, Brock Lundquist walked to put runners on first and second with one out. Nick Podkul then smacked an RBI double to center to up the lead to two.
Bec kept the rally going with a two-run single, and Taylor stroked an RBI single to make it a 7-2 contest. After Fenter hit Martin with a pitch, he was replaced by David Lebron. Following a double steal, Lopez capped the frame with a two-run single.
In the ninth, Capra drilled a solo shot to left-center, good for his career-high fourth homer of the season.
All but one New Hampshire starter recorded a hit in the victory.
Kyle Johnston also registered three hitless innings out of the bullpen, while Brody Rodning finished the game with a perfect ninth.
The Fisher Cats will look for a seventh straight win on Friday with a 7:05 p.m. contest in Bowie.