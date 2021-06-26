BOWIE, Md. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night at Prince George's Stadium with a 10-0 loss to the Bowie Baysox.
Chavez Young recorded New Hampshire's only hit -- a fourth inning single -- and made a sensational catch at the wall to rob Adley Rutschman of a grand slam in the bottom of the third.
Blue Jays No. 2 pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson (L, 2-1) was outdueled by Grayson Rodriguez (W, 3-0), the top pitching prospect in the Orioles system. Rodriguez allowed one single in five shutout innings with one walk and eight strikeouts, while the Baysox scored six runs in 2.2 innings against Woods Richardson on four hits and seven walks.
Bowie scored four runs in the bottom of the second, with Alexis Torres homering after a pair of run-scoring outs. They would add two more in the third on an RBI walk and a fielder's choice. The runs would continue in the middle innings, as the Baysox scored twice more in the fifth and sixth to make it 10-0.
The road trip in Bowie concludes on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.