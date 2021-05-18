Gabriel Moreno's three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh tied things up at 6-all, but a five-run top of the eighth doomed the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Tuesday night as they opened a series with a wild 12-6 loss to the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Stadium.
Fisher Cats pitchers gave up nine walks in the loss. The Sea Dogs (7-5) also had 13 hits, three each off the bats of Pedro Castellanos and Jeisson Rosario.
Portland starter Josh Winckowski went five innings, striking out five, walking two, and allowed two runs on four hits in the win.
NH's Elvis Luciano lasted 4-1/3 innings, striking out two, walking three and allowing five hits. Reliever Graham Spraker then kept the Sea Dogs off the board for the rest of the fifth, but Emerson Jimenez allowed three runs in two innings of work, and Sam Ryan gave up all five runs in the eighth.
Otto Lopez, who is now hitting .400, had three hits for the Fisher Cats (5-7).
The Fisher Cats got on the board in the bottom of the first when Lopez' single scored Kevin Vicuna. That was followed by Moreno reaching first on a throwing error by Roldani Baldwin, scoring Jordan Groshans.
Baldwin made up for his fielding miscue with his bat in the top of the fourth. His single to center scored Johan Mieses and Joey Meneses to tie the game. Then in the top of the fifth, Baldwin drew a bases-loaded walk to score Castellanos and give Portland the lead.
Portland got a couple of insurance runs in the top of the sixth on a Castellanos RBI single and a Rosario steal of home, then padded the lead in the seventh when Meneses scored on Jhonny Pereda's triple.
The Fishers got one back in the seventh when Reggie Pruitt led off with a triple, then scored when Vicuna grounded into a fielder's choice.