Kyle Johnston continues to show why he's a Toronto Blue Jays prospect.
Johnston, a 24-year-old right-hander, submitted his third straight start without allowing a run in the New Hampshire Fisher Cats' 2-1 to the Somerset Patriots in a Double-A Northeast contest Tuesday night in Bridgewater, N.J.
Johnson allowed one hit over five innings, walking three and fanning four. Over his last three starts, he has allowed a total of nine hits over 15 1/3 innings. In four starts this season, he remains 0-0, with a 1.47 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.
The Patriots scored their two runs in the eighth. In the ninth, the Fisher Cats' Gabriel Moreno hit a sacrifice fly but the rally ended there. James Dykstra (0-1) took the loss.
Wednesday night’s game in Somerset was postponed by rain. The Fisher Cats and Patriots will play a doubleheader Thursday starting at 4:30 p.m.