The New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored in each of the first four innings, and Zach Logue had a stellar start as NH beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 12-4, on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
Austin Martin had three hits and scored three runs for the Fisher Cats (7-9), who banged out 16 hits. Reggie Pruitt homered and drove in two runs, Otto Lopez drove in a run and scored three times, Gabriel Moreno (now hitting .444) had three hits and three RBIs, and Thursday night's hero, LJ Talley, had a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs.
Logue went six innings, allowing just three hits, one run and one walk while striking out six. He lowered his ERA to 3.38 on the young season.
The Fisher Cats chased Portland starter Andrew Politi in the second. He faced 13 batters, giving up six runs (five earned) while allowing four hits and walking three.
The teams play again Saturday night at 6:35 before finishing their series Sunday with a 1:35 matinee.